‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Wild Nail Photo Amid JWoww Boyfriend Scandal

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is playing it pretty cool after she was seen getting cozy with Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend in the latest episode. The reality star took to Instagram just before the episode aired to share a look at her bejewelled nails, and some thought she was keeping things too casual knowing what was coming up.

Pivarnick played part in breaking up JWoww and her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello this week. In Thursday’s episode of the Jersey Shore revival, Carpinello was seen touching Pivarnick’s butt, wrapping his arms around her and generally flirting at a Las Vegas club. Farley, meanwhile, was out of commission.

Farley later revealed that she held Pivarnick at least partially responsible for the whole thing, feeling “disrespected” as she did not work hard enough to shake off Carpinello’s advances. She was also upset to learn about it for the first time on the show.

Fans felt the same, wondering how and why Pivarnick and Carpinello kept the encounter a secret for so long. Adding insult to injury, they noted that Pivarnick’s last Instagram post before the episode was promoting her signature “Angelina nails” at a local salon.

“Here are my finished nails. I am seriously obsessed!!!” she wrote. “[Oh my God]!!!!! I have been getting my nails done for years and years but never have I ever seen nails this amazing before…. Anyone that knows me knows these are angelina nails [laugh out loud].”

Pivarnick gave fans the address and phone number for the salon, encouraging them to “tell them you want Angelina nails.” Meanwhile, she finally addressed the situation between herself, Farley and Carpinello in the following post.

“Now u can all be judges for yourselves,” she wrote alongside a clip from the dramatic reveal. “What happens in Vegas… comes out in the Shore House. This season of [Jersey Shore family Vacation] is FAR from over! Round two between me and [JWoww] Tonight at 8 p.m.”

As for Farley, she seems to be taking the heartache more seriously in real life, beyond the confines of reality TV. The celebrity mom shared a note on Instagram after Thursday’s episode, and has not updated fans since.

“I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she told fans. “For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.