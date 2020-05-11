Jerry Stiller Fans Devastated by 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' Actor's Death at 92

By Anna Rumer

Comedy fans everywhere were devastated to learn Monday morning that iconic actor and comedian Jerry Stiller had died at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the news on Twitter: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry, who is well known for playing George Costanza's dad in Seinfeld, suffered a health scare last year, four years after losing wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015 after suffering multiple strokes at the age of 85. The two spent more than six decades married after tying the knot in 1954, later performing together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, including The Ed Sullivan Show. Keep scrolling to see the tributes and memories to the late icon after the tragic news broke.

Breaking the News

Jerry's youngest child, who has performed alongside his father throughout his career, including in hit comedies like Zoolander, broke the news early Monday morning alongside a photo of his dad from earlier in his life. 

'May He Rest in Eternal Peace'

Fans flocked to Ben's announcement to share kind and comforting words about his death.

A Legacy

Others shared memories they had of the late actor or lessons he had taught them over the years.

Memories

People who had even worked directly with Jerry over the years weighed in.

This story is developing...

