Jerry Stiller Fans Devastated by 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' Actor's Death at 92
Comedy fans everywhere were devastated to learn Monday morning that iconic actor and comedian Jerry Stiller had died at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the news on Twitter: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."
Jerry, who is well known for playing George Costanza's dad in Seinfeld, suffered a health scare last year, four years after losing wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015 after suffering multiple strokes at the age of 85. The two spent more than six decades married after tying the knot in 1954, later performing together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, including The Ed Sullivan Show. Keep scrolling to see the tributes and memories to the late icon after the tragic news broke.
Breaking the News
Jerry's youngest child, who has performed alongside his father throughout his career, including in hit comedies like Zoolander, broke the news early Monday morning alongside a photo of his dad from earlier in his life.
I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020
'May He Rest in Eternal Peace'
Fans flocked to Ben's announcement to share kind and comforting words about his death.
Our condolences Ben. Death is always untimely but also a fact of our lives. May he rest in peace.— Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) May 11, 2020
OMG, I am so sorry, I loved his work. May he rest in eternal peace.— Danny (@danzu72) May 11, 2020
A Legacy
Others shared memories they had of the late actor or lessons he had taught them over the years.
Oh man, so so sorry to hear this Ben. Your father, as Arthur in King of Queens, brought so much laughter & joy to my wife & I. Just a few weeks ago we introduced him/his character to our kids and they loved him, laughed with him, too. He was such a talent, so sorry for your loss.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2020
I’m so sorry. Your father was so funny, and made no secret of his love for his family and hard work. His take on the two types of unknown actors in his book has stayed with me: “I couldn’t understand what it was that stopped any actor from saying, ‘I’m looking for work.’”— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) May 11, 2020
Memories0comments
People who had even worked directly with Jerry over the years weighed in.
I had the honor of working with your Dad on “TKOQ”. After the table read, I was canned & your father talked to the producers & got me my job back. When I thanked him, he said, “Hey, it’s not Shakespeare!” A class act & a legend. What a gift to the world. Deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/Uynoyoj20M— Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 11, 2020
I spent a wonderful evening with your mum and dad. They were protective of me and so funny. It was a night I will never forget. My sincere condolences xx— Jane Kennedy (@Jane_L_Kennedy) May 11, 2020
This story is developing...