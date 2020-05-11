Jerry Stiller Fans Devastated by 'Seinfeld' and 'King of Queens' Actor's Death at 92

Comedy fans everywhere were devastated to learn Monday morning that iconic actor and comedian Jerry Stiller had died at the age of 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller, confirmed the news on Twitter: "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry, who is well known for playing George Costanza's dad in Seinfeld, suffered a health scare last year, four years after losing wife, Anne Meara, who died in 2015 after suffering multiple strokes at the age of 85. The two spent more than six decades married after tying the knot in 1954, later performing together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, including The Ed Sullivan Show. Keep scrolling to see the tributes and memories to the late icon after the tragic news broke.