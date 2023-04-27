Jerry Springer Cause of Death Revealed

Iconic TV host Jerry Springer passed away this week, and his cause of death has been revealed. NBC News reports that Springer's longtime friend, and spokesperson, Jean Galvin revealed that Springer's death was related to pancreatic cancer. It had not been previously reported that Springer was battling the illness.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Galvin said in a statement announcing Springer's death. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on." Additionally, Springer's longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick — of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati — told PEOPLE, "He hasn't been sick for a long time. He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long." Springer was 79.

Springer became a household name in the 1990s, thanks to his daytime talk show, The Jerry Springer Show, which ran for nearly three decades. Prior to his career in television, Springer was a lawyer. He also served as the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio from 1977 to 1978, after having been a Cincinnati city councilman.

The news of Springer's death has prompted many memorials from fans, friends, and peers. Fellow daytime talk show host Maury Povich offered, "I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Jerry. He was not only a colleague but a friend." He added, "We worked for the same company for decades. He was joyful, smart and, in his own way, a unique showman. I will miss him."

Steve Wilkos, who was The Jerry Springer Show's on-set security supervisor before going on to host his own syndicated daytime series, issued a statement as well. "Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life," Wilkos said. "Everything I have today I owe to Jerry. He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I've ever known. My wife and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly."

In response to inquiries about where to send flowers or which charities to donate to in Springer's name, his family stated, "To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, 'Take care of yourself, and each other.'"