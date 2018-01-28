Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Three More Women

A trio of women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against Jeremy Piven, bringing the Entourage actor’s number of accusers up to eight.

The three women all came forward in an exclusive report from Buzzfeed News. The first claimed that in 1985 Piven followed her into her trailer on a film set and pinned her to a couch. The second was an extra on the show Ellen, where she claims a romantic encounter with Piven turned physical. A third woman claimed in 1994 that Piven pushed her up against a wall and tried to force her to have sex with him.

Following the initial accusations back in October of Piven allegedly groping a woman on the set of Entourage, Piven emphatically denied the accusations, claiming them to be “absolutely false” and “completely fabricated.”

“What I am not able to do is speculate as to the motivations of these women,” Piven wrote in a tweet. “As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger and false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

Piven even went so far as to take a polygraph test to attempt to prove his innocence, where the results read that he passed when answering “No” to questions regarding the initial alleged assault.

“We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment,” Piven said in a statement along with the test results.

Regardless of Piven’s attempt, CBS still opted to cancel his then-ongoing show Wisdom of the Crowd to separate themselves from him.