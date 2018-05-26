Jeremy Meeks’ Pregnant Girlfriend Chloe Green Caught Vaping

Chloe Green, heiress to the Top Shop fortune and the girlfriend of “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks, was caught vaping, even though she is pregnant.

On Saturday, TMZ published a photo of Green and Meeks on yacht Friday in Monaco. The couple was seen walking in the warm weather, hugging in public and pulling out a vape pen. It is not clear what she was smoking, as the photos do not show a cartridge.

According to a recent study by Virginia Commonwealth University, published in the journal PLOS ONE in September, e-cigarettes can still pose health risks during pregnancy. They could be linked to craniofacial birth defects, according to study author Amanda Dickinson, Ph.D.

The study’s findings were based on experiments exposing frog embryos and mammalian neural crest cells to saline with e-cigarette vapor. Frog embryos are similar to human embryos, Dickinson said. Similar processes lead to major changes in both, which “means that if a chemical perturbs a frog embryo, it’s likely to do the same thing to a human embryo,” Dickinson said. This year, the researchers plan to publish findings on mouse models.

“Understanding if there is one or hundreds of molecules in e-cigarette vapor that negatively affect craniofacial development is a difficult task because the number of commercially available e-liquids is in the thousands.” René Olivares-Navarrete, D.D.S., Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, said. “But finding these answers would give us a better understanding of the possible adverse effects of e-cigarettes.”

As for the 34-year-old Meeks and 27-year-old Green, reports they are expecting their first child surfaced in March. Meeks is still in the process of divorcing his first wife and the father of his son, Melissa Meeks. He has insisted he found true love with Green, whose father is worth an estimated $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

“Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved,” Meeks told FV Magazine earlier this month. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place.”

Meeks shot to fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral. Once he served his time in prison, he signed a modeling contract.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” Meeks told the Sunday Mirror in November. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”t

