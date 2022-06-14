'Jeopardy!' Champion Amy Schneider Welcomes New Addition to Her Family

✖

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's family just grew by one! The engineering manager from Oakland, California, who won 40 consecutive Jeopardy! games earlier this year, recently welcomed an adorable calico kitten named Ladybug, the first new member to join her family since she and girlfriend Genevieve Davis became engaged in February.

Schneider shared the exciting news of her and Davis' adorable new family member on Twitter on Friday, June 10. Announcing that she would be taking a "break from being a Twitter recluse," Schneider shared a list of exciting life updates, which, among other things, included her throwing out a first pitch during the San Francisco Giants' Pride Night game on Saturday, June 11. However, before taking the mound to make the first pitch ahead of the Giants-Dodgers game at Oracle Park, which in a controversial move was edited out of Fox Sports' coverage of the game, Schneider revealed that she and Davis would be "picking up our new kitten!!!!!"

Because before the game, we're going to be picking up our new kitten!!!!! Meet the newest member of our household, Ladybug! She's a calico and very social and confident. We're pretty sure she's going to be bossing Meep around before too long! pic.twitter.com/xUIVcyV84U — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) June 11, 2022

"Meet the newest member of our household, Ladybug! She's a calico and very social and confident. We're pretty sure she's going to be bossing Meep around before too long!" Schneider introduced the furry new friend to her followers. After tossing that first pitch and officially bringing Ladybug home, Schneider provided another update, writing alongside another photo of Ladybug, "I don't think I truly understood the word 'smol' until our new kitten came home." On her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, she shared another photo, writing, "in love."

Ladybug's addition to the family comes amid an exciting time for Schneider. Back in February, the Jeopardy! alum announced that she and Davis took a big step in their relationship: engagement. Schneider shared the exciting news by sharing a photo of the rings she and Davis selected, announcing, "I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend... she's my fiancée!!!" Schneider said she couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world."

Schneider is best known for her history-making Jeopardy! run, throughout which she often sported a pearl necklace gifted to her by Davis. Schneider won a total of 40 games, walking away with $1,382,800, before she lost to Rhone Talsma, a Chicago librarian, during her 41st game. Schneider not only had the second-longest winning streak in the show's history, but also became the most successful female contestant in the show's history and the first woman to earn more than $1 million on the show. Schneider was also the first transgender contestant to compete in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions.