Jenny McCarthy Opens up About Steven Seagal Casting Couch Experience

Jenny McCarthy opened up about her sexual misconduct allegation against Steven Seagal on Thursday, 20 years after she first talked about it.

“They sent me out for Under Siege 2,” McCarthy said in an interview on SiriusXM. She “purposefully wore a muumuu to the audition so the casting people would actually look at my face and watch my work.”

When she finally got called in for her audition, she noticed there was no one else in the room. She didn’t think this was a big deal because he was a big celebrity at that point in his career.

“So I stand across from him and he plops onto a sofa that’s near a fireplace,” she continued. “And he points at the sofa cushion next to him saying to me, ‘Take a seat. Relax.’ I said, ‘No thank you! I’m just really excited to read for this part. And I have so much energy I need to stand.’ “

McCarthy said Seagal then boasted about his “missions” in Asia. He was “watching out of one eye to see if I take the bait,” she said.

McCarthy claims Seagal told her there was nudity in the film. “And I can’t really tell what your body looks like in that dress that you’re wearing,” she claims he told her.

At this point, McCarthy knew something was wrong. Her agent told her there was no nudity in the film. But he insisted there was “off-camera nudity” and asked her to take off her dress.

“In shock, of course I responded with, ‘Could we please read the scene,’ ” she said, but he wanted her to lower her dress “so I can see your breasts.”

“I paused, I looked up at him, went from shocked to sadness, my eyes filled with water and I yelled, ‘Go buy my Playboy video — it’s on sale for $19.99’ and just took off,” McCarthy said. She claims Seagal followed her out to her car and told her not to tell anyone about the incident “or else.”

“So I get into my car and I just burst into tears,” McCarthy recalled, adding that she was ready to “move back to Chicago.”

She called the incident “disheartening,” adding, “And I thought about like, ‘I was the last girl that day. How many girls had to take off their clothes? How many girls had to do more?’ It just so grossed me out.”

McCarthy first mentioned the alleged casting couch incident in a 1998 interview with Movieline. Seagal’s spokesman denied the claim, telling The Daily Beast, “Warner Brothers casting for the film Under Siege 2 has confirmed that Jenny McCarthy never auditioned for a role on Under Siege 2. Her claim is completely false.”

Several women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct, dating back to the early 1990s. Earlier this week, Portia de Rossi accused Seagal of unzipping his pants during an audition.