Social Media Isn’t Happy With Jenny McCarthy Being a Part of New Year’s Eve Show

Jenny McCarthy has been co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2010, and viewers are still not happy about it. They haven’t exactly forgotten McCarthy’s views on vaccination, with some also believing she has turned into Joan Rivers.

While Ryan Secrest introduces the acts performing from Times Square, McCarthy is in the middle of the crowd, interviewing revelers. This year, many viewers at home think she’s been using Botox and is starting to look like Rivers.

I’m not one to shit on women for what they choose to do with their own bodies and I’m super pro fillers but I’m confused by Jenny McCarthy’s hardline anti-vax stance vs the copious amount of botulinum toxin that is in her face right now. — Cecelia (@ceceliasays) January 1, 2018

Sorry to be the one to say it, but Jenny McCarthy is starting to look like Joan Rivers. #NewYearsEve2018 pic.twitter.com/3fEBpoGCnV — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) January 1, 2018



So Jenny McCarthy doesn’t agree with vaccinated your children but she’ll Botox the shit out of her face? Ok. — Becca (@Queen_B389) January 1, 2018

McCarthy, who is married to Blue Bloods actor Donny Wahlberg, infamously pushed an unproven theory that vaccinations lead to autism. Her son, Evan, was diagnosed with autism in 2005.

“I am not anti-vaccine,” McCarthy told the Daily Beast in 2014. “I’m in this gray zone of, I think everyone should be aware and educate yourself and ask questions. And if your kid is having a problem, ask your doctor for an alternative way of doing the shots.”

She continued, “The ironic thing is my position has always remained the same. People just never listened to it. Literally, throughout the years, I have said the same thing over and over again. But people will only read headlines instead of looking back and seeing what I’ve been saying.”

Still, her connection to the anti-vaccine movement has followed her for the rest of her career. Viewers haven’t forgotten and voiced their displeasure with ABC continuing to work with her on Twitter.

Honestly. How does she continuously keep co-hosting New Years Rockin Eve?! https://t.co/VpLJFnsRVB — Michela Wood (@michelaaw) January 1, 2018

Jenny McCarthy makes watching New Year’s Rockin Eve extremely difficult. Was really hoping someone would respond to her question “what fad would you like to leave in 2017” with “not vaccinating your children.” — Katie V (@Katie_Ves) January 1, 2018

Jenny McCarthy just made a joke about Botox. I wonder if someone tipped her off about why she’s trending on Twitter… 😳 — Ian Saint (@realiansaint) January 1, 2018

So…per ABC’s New Year’s PRAVDA-feed, Jenny McCarthy is rapidly transforming into Joan Rivers. — Viking of Festivus 🎅🎄 (@FreedomViking) January 1, 2018