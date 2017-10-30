Jenny McCarthy Reveals Hugh Hefner’s Horror During Her First Playboy Audition

A month after Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's death, Jenny McCarthy is opening up about her favorite memory of him.

According to the Daily Mail, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, McCarthy answered a fan question, reminiscing of when she first got started in the business and how Hugh Hefner discovered her and helped launch her career.

McCarthy spoke about her experience auditioning to be centerfold on Playboy, recalling the grueling 5-day process of having to maintain a single pose and how Hefner was so horrified by her face that he told her, "You looked like you hit a deer with your car. You look so horrified!"

He encouraged her to go home and practice her centerfold face and promised her one more chance at the audition.

McCarthy managed to seal the deal and appeared centerfold in Playboy's October 1993 issue, going on to be named Playmate of the Year in 1994. Her career would span into movies, starring in Scary Movie and appearing on television shows like Two and a Half Men. She was also one of the hosts on ABC's The View.

Shortly after Hefner's death, McCarthy candidly spoke of him on her SiriusXM program, "The Jenny McCarthy Show."

"I wanted one more chance to just say thanks. Thanks, and thank you for sharing your dream with me - and for giving so many girls and so many people an opportunity of a lifetime," she said. "There's always those people in your life that change the course of your life, and I think about how many people he affected just through me alone. Every tear that I cry, is really out of gratitude."