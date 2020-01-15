Jennifer Lopez Reveals Stunning Vanity Fair Photos as Comments About Leaving the US Go Viral

Jennifer Lopez is on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Hollywood Issue along with Renee Zellweger and Eddie Murphy, the three actors posing as the most glamorous bikers of all time. The cover sees the trio dressed in black, with Murphy in a suit, Zellweger in a patterned gown and Lopez in a sequin blazer, black pants and a black leather beret. Lopez and Murphy each sit on their own motorcycle while Zellweger hitches a ride with Murphy.

The shoot is backed by an orange-hued desert, giving it al a rather dystopian feel. A trio of photos shared by Lopez also include a shot of the group at a telephone booth, the women now in ball gowns, and a black and white snap of Lopez alone.

Other actors featured in the issue include Awkwafina, Antonio Banderas, Austin Butler, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Laura Dern, Oakes Fegley, Beanie Feldstein, Roman Griffin Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Noah Jupe, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Margaret Qualley, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lili Reinhart, Taylor Russell, Park So dam, Taika Waititi and Alfre Woodard.

In Lopez’s accompanying interview, the singer, actor, dancer, producer and designer reflected on her decades-long career, revealing that she still has to pinch herself.

“Sometimes I didn’t believe my life,” she said. “I don’t believe what happens to me and the things that I’m able to experience and the opportunities that I’ve gotten. It’s every single moment, even till this moment, surprises me and touches my heart in a way that I could never really even begin to explain.”

While she’s grateful for all of her success, the mom of two admitted that she occasionally dreams about packing it all up and retreating to live a more quiet life.

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” she revealed. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell. I have fantasies like that.”

