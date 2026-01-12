Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads With Golden Globes 2026 Appearance

“Jenny From The Block” is once again turning heads at an award ceremony with a controversial look.

Jennifer Lopez wowed photographers and fans at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony with her nude-colored skin-tight silk gown, which left almost nothing to the imagination.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The “On the Floor” singer wasn’t nominated at this year’s ceremony, but she has been nominated twice at the Golden Globes before: once for Selena in 1997 and once for Hustlers in 2019.

Most recently, Lopez had a starring role in the 2025 musical film Kiss of the Spider Woman. Her performance was critically acclaimed, but the film was a box office bomb. Despite the movie flopping, there is significant talk of Lopez being nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Academy Awards.

Her ex-husband Ben Affleck told press he thought she was “incredible” in the movie last October.

“She’s fabulous. And it’s an enormously difficult—it’s all these masters, so it’s not edited in such a way where you can make a little mistake here and there in the dance,” he said. “It’s singing and dancing and acting and also trying to hold together these multiple tones in the movie. That’s just probably the maximum level of difficulty for a performer.”

Last year, Lopez hosted the American Music Awards and wowed audiences with a whopping eight different outfits over the course of the night.