Jennifer Lopez’s 8 Boldest Looks From the AMAs

Jennifer Lopez rocked not one, but eight bold looks while hosting the 2025 American Music Awards.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, somehow managed eight quick changes throughout Monday night’s celebration of music — and we can’t decide which one is our favorite! Keep scrolling to see all eight of Lopez’s stunning ‘fits from the AMAs.

1. Opening the Show With a Bang

Jennifer Lopez performs with dancers onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lopez kicked off the night with a daring nude bodysuit that was encrusted in crystals and abstract black accents as she performed a medley of 2025’s biggest songs.

2. “Plunging” Into the Night

Jennifer Lopez hosts the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lopez then changed into a white and silver Swarovski crystal-embroidered Miss Sohee halter-neck gown featuring a plunging neckline and high slit. Adding even more glam to the look was the singer’s turquoise silk opera cape, which was embroidered with stunning flora and fauna.

3. Good as Gold

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lopez upped the glam with a gold metallic halter gown next, showing off her toned legs with bold cutouts on each side. Keeping her look sleek, Lopez swept her hair up into a sleek ponytail.

4. The Coat GOAT

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lopez then brought her signature drama to the world of coats, covering up in a voluminous black trench, which she paired with a bejeweled neckline and edgy studded shoes.

5. Bold in Blue

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The superstar then stripped down into a sequined royal blue gown featuring structured hips to add a little interest. She paired the look with a chic updo and silver choker to add even more shine.

6. Ab-solutely Stunning

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lopez made sure to show off her signature rock-hard abs in her sixth look, changing into a metallic gown by Bronx and Banco that featured tummy-baring cutouts and a sheer fringe skirt.

7. Baby Got Back

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Lopez also flaunted her toned traps in a daring black jumpsuit that featured a completely open back sitting all the way down on her hips.

8. A Fab Finale

Jennifer Lopez at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Closing out the show, Lopez changed one final time into a tan Defaïence gown that featured gold hardware and a plunging neckline to show off the singer’s toned physique.





