Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl LIV First Commercial Photos Leak

Just a month ahead of her halftime show performance with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez is hard at work on her first Super Bowl LIV commercial, and she’s drawing in some pretty big names. TMZ obtained first-look video and photos from the Thursday shoot at the Hard Rock Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where Lopez was seen on set alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Steven Van Zandt, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

According to the outlet, Lopez, wearing a tight white ensemble, was seen running away from a car in one scene that was filmed. Meanwhile, Rodriguez donned a blue sport coat, DJ Khaled wore a bright yellow tracksuit, and Kareem, dressed as a pilot, appears to be reprising his Airplane role.

Details of the current project, which has been filming for two days, are unclear.

After being announced in September as the co-headliner for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Lopez teased during a December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that “some great guests” could be joining her and Shakira on stage.

“We’re probably gonna split that between us and then have some great guests, hopefully, and things like that,” she said, adding that they’re “gonna bring that flavor. It’s gonna be good.”

Although Lopez didn’t dish who could be taking the stage alongside her during the 29-minute halftime break, which will give both performers around 12 to 14 minutes each, it has been suggested that the “King of Latin Pop” himself, Ricky Martin, could be there, though those reports, sparked by Martin’s own comments, have not been confirmed.

One thing is for sure, though, the halftime show will be “an explosion of fun and energy!”

“It’s going to be an exciting show,” Lopez said in a taped segment during Thursday Night Football. “That’s what you can expect. When you think about Shak and you think about what I do, the combination of that, I think of an explosion of fun and energy!”

Lopez and Shakira’s February performance will follow on the heels of recent Halftime Show performers Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

Super Bowl LIV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It is the first Super Bowl there since 2010 and will air on Fox.