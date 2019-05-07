Jennifer Lopez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Hustlers’ Set

Lopez was spotted in a skin-tight, slitted dress that showed off her sculpted body, including a dangerous looks at her upper thighs. In photos published by Radar Online, she tugged at the bottom of the dress to keep it from creeping up any higher.

Hustlers is an adaptation of a 2016 New York magazine article that follows a group of former strip club employees who come together to turn the tables and get rich off their wealthy Wall Street clients. Lopez’s character, Ramona, is the ringleader of the group, which also features stars like Cardi B, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu and Lizzo.

Amid her work for Hustlers, Lopez has been staying busy as a judge on World of Dance as well as releasing new music. Last week, she shared a clip from her 2005 movie with Jane Fonda, Monster-in-Law, in which she accidentally punched Fonda in the face during one of the film’s famous scenes.

“That time I accidentally punched @janefonda in the face…” Lopez captioned the funny clip. In the scene, Charlie, played by Lopez, gets into her last big argument with her mother-in-law Viola Fields (Fonda). When Charlie and Fields get physical, that’s when Charlie is prompted to call off the wedding because she can’t take anymore from her merciless soon-to-be mother-in-law.

In between her busy schedule, Lopez is busy planning a wedding with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The two recently celebrated their anniversary in Waco, Texas, with Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The four posed together for a photo that Rodriguez shared to Instagram. “ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas. #CapitalGaines,” he captioned the image.

“Best anniversary gift ever!!” Lopez commented on the post, sharing her excitement about hanging out with the HGTV couple. It’s unclear if the double date was a business meeting or simply a friendly visit, but Lopez and Rodriguez recently hinted at tasking the Gaines with renovating one of their homes.

In March, Lopez and Joanna were spotted together in Malibu, with reports detailing that the Gaines were helping fix up Lopez’s $6.6 million home.

“We actually got a little fixer-upper next to the water and we were like, ‘Oh we gotta fix this up,’” Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “It’s really a house that needs work. I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have [Joanna Gaines] do it for us?’ But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco. Like, nothing.”

Whether or not the Gaines family will help renovate Lopez’s home, only time will tell.