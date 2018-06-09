Jennifer Lopez Stuns in New Off-the-Shoulder Dress Photos Celebrating 100 Las Vegas Shows

Jennifer Lopez posted gorgeous new photos on her Instagram page Friday to celebrate 100 Las Vegas performances.

Lopez tagged everyone who made the three photos possible — makeup artist Scott Barnes, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, stylist Kelly Johnson and celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik.

Lopez also posted a photo of herself with a special cake celebrating the 100th performance of Jennifer Lopez: All I Have. In the photos, Lopez wore the same off-the-shoulder white dress with gold-colored strips.

“Such an amazing night!!! [Cake] celebrating 100 shows of #ALLIHAVE,” Lopez wrote. “Thank you to everyone who works to make this show such a success love you all!!!! But you know that!!!”

Another cake was presented to Lopez during the show by her longtime manager, Benny Medina, reports Entertainment Tonight.

“Just to let you know, I’m completely and totally winded, just to give you an example of how much this young lady and this amazing cast of dancers and this family do every night,” Medina told the crowd.

Lopez also posted a clip of the scene on Instagram, with a tribute to Medina and her fans.

“When you work this hard on something it’s nice to take a moment and celebrate….Mr. Benny Medina who has been a consistent source of support and love in my life for over twenty years and has been thru so much with me said a lot of things that were so humbling and touched my heart and truly moved me to tears,” Lopez wrote. “But the one thing he said that was an absolute is… we do it for YOU! The fans and all the people that come out every night to share this amazing experience with us!! I will always continue to give you #ALLIHAVE.”

Lopez’s All I Have residency at the Zappos Theater at the Las Vegas Planet Hollywood resort ends on Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old Lopez has other projects in the works. World of Dance is in the middle of its second season, airing on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. Lopez also has the third and final season of her cop drama, Shades of Blue, debuting on NBC on Sunday, June 17.

On top of all this, Lopez is also dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. But that relationship could end if Rodriguez ever beats her in a challenge.

“I’m so competitive [in] every way. I don’t know, it’s just something inside me, I’m competitive. When we work out I think, ‘I can beat you.’ I’m not laughing,” Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night. “We never challenge each other side-by-side. Like, if we go to UCLA, and we’re doing the stairs or something, in my mind, I’m like, ‘I’m killing it.’”

Lopez jokingly said if he ever beats her, “It’s over!”



Photo credit: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez