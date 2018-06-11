Jennifer Lopez Snaps Pics of Her Derriere ‘Pre-Show Workout’

Jennifer Lopez works hard to look the way she does, and the star shared a few snaps of her fitness routine on Instagram recently to give fans a peek at what it takes for her to stay in Vegas-ready shape.

Wearing a strappy sports bra and black-and-white patterned tights, the singer hit the gym, sharing footage of herself working her arms and back as she sat at a machine.

“Pre-show workout,” Lopez wrote, adding the hashtag #letsgetit.

She also hit the cable machine, watching herself in the mirror to perfect her form.

The mom of two recently celebrated her Vegas residency’s 100th show, documenting the occasion on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of herself posing next to a cake celebrating the milestone, Lopez wrote, “Thank you to everyone who works to make this show such a success love you all!!!! But you know that!!!”

Lopez’s residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, has been held at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas since the show began in January 2016.

The ageless star recently explained to ABC News that her fans inspire her to give her all every night.

“The people motivate me cause, you know, I get on, you know, Instagram or Twitter beforehand and they’re like, ‘I’m seeing you. I can’t wait. I saved for a year to come,’” she said. “You do it for the fans.”

While Lopez may look just as good on stage as she ever has, the “Dinero” singer noted that she does, in fact, age.

“I’m aging,” she noted. “It is happening.”

Luckily for fans, the 48-year-old revealed that she may be sharing a few of her secrets in the near future.

“I’ve been working on a little secret package thing that I’m gonna release in the next year … because I do get that question a lot,” Lopez said, explaining that her “secret package thing,” is “just for your skin and … some other things.”

The World of Dance judge is mom to 10-year-old twins Emme and Max and said that she lives a hectic life just like any other mom out there.

“You have to juggle the kids and the working and the taking care of yourself,” Lopez said. “It’s not an easy thing.”

“Women are multi-taskers and we can do anything if we put our minds to it,” she added. “I truly believe that.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jlo