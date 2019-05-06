Jennifer Lopez Reveals Risque First Look at Stripper Revenge Movie ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez is currently filming the upcoming film Hustlers, with the star sharing a sneak peek of her character on Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at what they can expect from the movie.

Lopez plays Ramona, a member of a group of former strip club employees in the late aughts who scammed their wealthy Wall Street clients out of their money, and the character clearly likes to stand out, judging by the photo Lopez posted.

In the shot, the 49-year-old wears a neon pink bikini that showcases her enviable abs, accessorizing with a belly button ring, gold jewelry and large gold sunglasses.

“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know… #Ramona on fire,” Lopez captioned the snap. “On set and in character for #hustlersmovie.”

Hustlers also stars Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Mercedes Ruehl, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Trace Lysette, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer and Frank Whaley and will likely arrive in theaters next year.

The movie recently began filming in New York City, and fans have been able to sneak several peeks at the film thanks to photos taken on set. One set of images find Lopez dressed in black leather leggings, white sports bra, black hoodie and sneaker wedges as she stands outside a convenience store, her hands up as she clutches a wad of cash, a police car in front of her along with a gun-toting officer.

A second scene found Lopez in a mall, sipping on a smoothie that she eventually shared with Wu, who was in character next to her. Lopez was in a blue jacket and white jeans while Wu wore a snakeskin dress with a large purple belt, cropped denim jacket and snakeskin-print heels.

Lopez also got in some face time with a tiny dog who was all dressed up for shooting in a red shirt with a green-and-white collar peeking out.

Hustlers is based on the New York Magazine piece “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, which tells the story of a group of strippers as they steal from the rich and give to themselves. Lopez was announced as part of the film in August, with the mom of two playing the group’s ringleader.

“There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” producer Lorene Scafaria said of Lopez, via Variety. “It’s always been her. She’s f—ing Jennifer Lopez.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tony Barson