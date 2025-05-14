Jennifer Lopez Reveals Selfie With Facial Wound

Jennifer Lopez suffered a painful facial injury while rehearsing for the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards.

The “On the Floor” singer, 55, took to her Instagram Story late Tuesday to share photos taken a week prior of her injured face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez can be seen holding an ice pack to her right eye in one photo, which she captioned, “So this happened…” A second image then revealed the full extent of the damage, as Lopez showed off her swollen nose, which was cut across the bridge, and bruised eye, writing that it happened “During @amas rehearsals.”

In a third Story, the musician revealed she required stitches, but was as “good as new” a week later. “Thank you for stitching me up Dr. Diamond,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself with a Beverly Hills-based facial plastic surgeon. “A week later and a whole lotta ice, I’m good as new.”

Lopez looked back to normal when she shared sweet snaps to Instagram on Mother’s Day Sunday. “A most beautiful Mother’s Day to all the mamas out there,” she wrote alongside photos that showed no evidence of her previous injury. “Wishing everyone love, laughter, peace, joy, and happiness.”

Lopez is now ready to get back to rehearsing for the 2025 AMAs, which she is scheduled to host live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day. This will be the second time Lopez has hosted the award show, making her one of only four musical artists to serve as a two-time AMAs host in addition to Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Pitbull.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s return to the stage as a host and performer was announced on April 9. “Jennifer’s incredible talent and incomparable stage presence make her the ideal host of the show,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions. “We know she will bring her one-of-a-kind energy to the official kick-off celebration of summer.”

The American Music Awards produced by Dick Clark Productions airs on Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.