Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Shows in Wake of Shooting

Jennifer Lopez has decided to postpone her scheduled Las Vegas performances this week in the wake of the tragic events that took place on Sunday night.

The singer’s All I Have shows at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino that were set for Oct. 4, 6 and 7 will be postponed and rescheduled, according to a statement released by Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” the statement, in part, read. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Lopez took to social media after hearing the news of the shooting on Monday. She shared a photo of a heart around The Las Vegas Strip, writing, “I [love] Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning.”

I ❤️ Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The Shades of Blue star has had her Vegas residency since January 2016.

She isn’t the only performer to cancel shows this week. Multiple Las Vegas performances were canceled on Monday.

As of now, only three victims have not been identified. The deadly shooting took the lives of 58 people and over 500 others were injured.