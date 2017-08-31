Jennifer Lopez’s Newly Revealed Photo Is A Grand Mix Of Leg And Dress

Proving that she almost never takes a break, Jennifer Lopez has announced a new album and single, and the promo picture she shared on Instagram is all leg and dress.

Estrenando Nueva Música... #NiTuNiYo #July42017 #newmusic #July4th A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 29, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

In the photo, JLo stands on a beach, the gorgeous blue water behind her, wearing the biggest, most lavish yellow dress you'll ever see.

You'll also notice that sticking out from that extravagant dress is Jen's entire leg, as her bare foot dips into the sand.

The caption, "Estrenando Nueva Música," translates to "New Release Music."

This photo appears to be the single cover for her new song, "Ni Tu Ni Yo," which is rumored to be on her new album. There's no title as of yet, but it is said to possibly be a dual Spanish/English speaking album for her.

"Ni Tu Ni Yo" will officially drop on July 4th.

Currently, Lopez is a judge on World of Dance. Jenna Dewan Tatum hosts the show, and R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough share judging duties with Jen.



NBC describes the show by saying, "The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million."

While the other stars of the show are mostly focused solely on World of Dance, Lopez has quite a bit going on.

Not only does she have TV commitments with World of Dance, she also has her work on the cop drama Shades of Blue to keep up with.

Then there's her residency in Las Vegas, which is a series of performances she's contracted to put on, and now this new album is in the works.

No can say Jennifer Lopez isn't the hardest working woman in showbiz.

