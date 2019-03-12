Jennifer Lopez’s Marriages and Engagements: What to Know

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez became engaged to Alex Rodriguez after just over two years of dating, with the former MLB star proposing to the singer with a ring estimated to be worth up to $5 million. This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage and is her fifth engagement.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down,” Lopez told Harper’s BAZAAR in January. “But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me — it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing. There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me. I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

Read on for a look back at Jenny from the block’s road to Rodriguez.

Ojani Noa

Lopez’s first marriage was to producer Ojani Noa, with the two getting hitched in February 1997. They divorced less than one year later, and in 2007, a court-appointed arbitrator issued a permanent injunction forbidding Noa from “criticizing, denigrating, casting in a negative light or otherwise disparaging” Lopez.

Cris Judd

Lopez married backup dancer Cris Judd in September 2001 after meeting on set of her “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” music video that year. The couple split by June 2002 and their divorce was finalized in 2003.

“Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out,” Judd told Us Weekly of the pair’s relationship in 2014. “I can’t give you the answer as to why her relationships don’t work. I think that it’s that it is work. It’s whether you want to work on it or not. Everyone has baggage and problems. It’s whether you want to deal with those problems.”

Ben Affleck

The original Bennifer, Lopez and Affleck met while filming the action flop Gigli, becoming a couple in 2002. Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond Harry Winston ring in November, but the pair called off their wedding just days before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle in September 2003. They ultimately split in January 2004, and Lopez told Vanity Fair in 2017 that the relationship “self-destructed in front of the entire world.”

“It was a two-year thing for me until I picked myself up again,” she added.

Marc Anthony

Soon after splitting with Affleck, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004. The couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 before announcing their split in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce the next year and things were finalized in 2014.

“When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness,” Lopez told W magazine in 2016. “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

Alex Rodriguez

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating around February 2017, and the former New York Yankee popped the question on March 9 while the couple was on vacation in the Bahamas. Rodriguez proposed with a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

“We love each other and we love our life together,” Lopez told PEOPLE in December of Rodriguez. “The exciting part of our love is that we’re both very aware of how lucky we are to have found each other.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Lamparski