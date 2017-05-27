Jennifer Lopez And Jenna Dewan Tatum Team Up And Slay Dance Routine

Look out, So You Think You Can Dance. The star judges of World of Dance are here, and they are legitimately talented. Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum took to Instagram to show off their dance skills and they absolutely nail it.

…AND the judges dance too!! BTS of World Of Dance promo!! #WorldOfDance premieres Tuesday, May 30th at 10pm on NBC!! Don’t miss it!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Proving that they’ve earned the right to judge contestants on World of Dance, JLo and Tatum spin and glide through their routine like consummate professionals. It’s a truly impressive spectacle to behold.

Joining them are JLo’s fellow judges on the show, R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough.

Tatum will not be judging, rather, she’s handling hosting duties and will be a mentor to the contestants.

NBC describes the show by saying, “The 10-episode series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Nuyorican Productions will give dancers the platform to showcase their talents and the opportunity to receive a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.”

While the other stars of the show are mostly focused solely on World of Dance, Lopez has quite a bit going on.

Not only does she have TV commitments with World of Dance, she also has her work on the cop drama Shades of Blue to keep up with.

Then there’s her residency in Las Vegas, which is a series of performances she’s contracted to put on.

Luckily, she’s an incredibly hard worker and she has her new beau Alex Rodriguez to help keep her from overdoing it.

