Jennifer Lopez Gives Impromptu Performance While on Dinner Date in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are currently vacationing in Italy, but for the diva, every day is an opportunity to take the stage.

The couple was enjoying a dinner date in Capri on Wednesday when Lopez took the mic to perform a rendition of her hit “Let’s Get Loud” while inside a restaurant packed with people who clearly couldn’t get enough of the star’s impromptu performance.

To fans’ delight, Rodriguez shared a clip of the moment on Instagram, which began with Lopez climbing onto a stage. The entire crowd joined her as she sang, with the World of Dance judge even busting out some of her signature dance moves in the small space.

Let’s get loud in Capri 🇮🇹 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Aug 8, 2018 at 5:56pm PDT

“Let’s get loud in Capri,” Rodriguez wrote.

He also documented the evening on his Instagram story, sharing a snap of Lopez posing with the restaurant’s staff.

The couple has been vacationing in Italy in their typically suave style, sharing social media posts of the getaway that are inspiring plenty of envy among their fans.

One of Lopez’s snaps saw the two reclining on a boat at sunset, with Lopez leaning against Rodriguez’s lets as the former MLB star gazed into the distance with earbuds in.

“Sunset serenity… #priceless,” Lopez wrote.

Another snap saw the couple sitting on a stoop in coordinating white outfits and sunglasses, with Rodriguez looking at his phone and Lopez gazing at something off-camera.

“Capri 2018,” the star captioned the image.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since May 2017, and a source recently told PEOPLE that the relationship has made Lopez “more mature and peaceful.”

The source added, “It’s like she realized she doesn’t have to be married to be in a happy and serious relationship.”

Along with their own relationship, the couple has also blended their families, frequently spending time with all of their kids. Lopez is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Life is all about family for both of them,” the source said. “Besides the fact that Jennifer and Alex always had a strong attraction to each other, this seems to be the main reason why their relationship works so well. The kids always come first for both of them.”

