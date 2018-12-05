Diddy Finally Dishes On Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic GRAMMYs Dress

Before she hit a home run with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez dated hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom she attended the 2000 Grammy Awards with. Diddy has recently reflected on Lopez's stunning, low-cut dress that made viewers go wild at the time.

When the Bad Boy Entertainment founder thought back to the now-iconic dress, one word came to mind: "Wow."

"Just wow," Diddy told Entertainment Tonight. "We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion."

Diddy, who was formerly known as P. Diddy and Puff Daddy, claims he knew the dress would be a conversation-starter, but he didn't realize the cultural impact it would have.

"I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion," he noted. "I didn't know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her."

The green Versace silk chiffon dress is one of the most recognizable pieces of pop culture fashion of all time. It gave style recognition to Lopez and helped make Versace a driving force in pop culture. The massive Google searches for photos of Lopez at the event led to the creation of Google Images.

"She deserved (the recognition)," Diddy said. "She is one of the fliest out there."

He also reflected on his time with Lopez, saying she was "without a doubt" one of his greatest loves. He also commented on the some of the style choices he's made over the course of his career, including the shiny suits he own wore.

"It took us out of our comfort zones. It took hip-hop out of its comfort zone," he said. "So, you know, that's what being an artist is about."

Lopez is currently appearing on the shows Shades of Blue and World of Dance. Diddy just wrapped up a 20th Anniversary tour for Bad Boy Records and has an estimated net worth of $820 million, making him the richest man in hip-hop.