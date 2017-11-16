Jennifer Lopez Has Time of Her Life in Dubai Video

Dubai 2017 💛🖤 @dubaiairports A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 15, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Lopez recently performed in Dubai and shared a video of the concert that shows the singer having the time of her life.

In the video, Lopez can be seen performing the song “Get Right” from her 2005 album Rebirth. The video for that song earned her four nominations at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, including Best Dance Video, Best Direction in a Video, Best Choreography and Best Editing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in September, Lopez revealed that her show Shades of Blue had finished filming it’s third season.

Lopez shared a photo of herself from the set with a clapperboard behind her. In her caption, she wrote, “Feeling the last day feels on the set of #shadesofblue!!!”

“Cant believe we are wrapping our 3rd season!! Feels like we just started first season yesterday…And that’s a testament to all the amazing people I get to work with everyday!!” she added.

“Truly love and appreciate you all!! Here’s to another great season!!! Done…And scene!!” Lopez concluded.

In addition to her commitments on Shades of Blue, she was also a judge on World of Dance, a dance competition series hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum, this year. R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough shared judging duties with Lopez on the show.

Almost immediately after finishing shooting Shades of Blue season three, which does not have an official premiere date as of yet, Lopez jumped right back into performing, proving that she’s quite possibly the hardest working woman in show-business right now.