Jennifer Lopez Calls Drake A ‘Booty Call’ At Her Las Vegas Show

Jennifer Lopez gave her audience at her Las Vegas show a look into her relationship with rapper Drake.

The 47-year-old singer hinted that he may have just been a “booty call” for her at her residency concert at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

First reported by Hollywood Life, Lopez appeared to call the 30-year-old rapper out mid-concert, when the music slows down and a song sounding like Hotline Bling plays.

“Huh, booty call,” the mother of two says with her hand on her hip, loud enough for the crowd to hear.

Last week wasn’t the first time Lopez has pulled the stunt. The singer has apparently been doing it for months, including at her Valentine’s Day concert in February.

While J.Lo never confirmed her romance with Drake, the rapper mentioned her in his song, Free Smoke, which dropped back in March.

“I drunk text J.Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back,” he raps in the song.

The pair were linked earlier this year when both Drake and J.Lo took to social media sharing a picture of themselves in bath robes snuggled with each other. At the time they remained quiet about their situation but eventually said it wasn’t anything serious.

Lopez, of course, is now dating Alex Rodriguez, and told has spoken out about the relationship quite a bit. The songstress told ET last month that she’s “really proud” of her former baseball player beau.

“[I’m] very happy,” Lopez gushed.

