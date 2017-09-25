Jennifer Lopez Donating $1 Million to Puerto Rico Hurricane Recovery Effort

Last week, Jennifer Lopez made a plea via Instagram for public aid in helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated much of the island — and Sunday, she announced that she is donating $1 million to relief efforts.

The 48-year-old Bronx native, who has family members in Puerto Rico whose status remains unknown, held a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens and today Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island,” J.Lo said at the press conference.

“Alex Roriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” Lopez said, speaking first in Spanish, then in English.

She noted that Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees, Rodriguez’s former team, have pledged to help in a major way, as has Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Puerto Rican Mavericks player J.J. Barea. She said Cuban and Barea have two airplanes full of help and generators ready to fly to the island.

“We are working day and night to identify the needs,” Lopez said to applause.

Lopez, whose parents were born in Puerto Rico, says her $1 million donation will come from the proceeds of her Las Vegas residency show, TMZ reports.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez donated $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts last month.

