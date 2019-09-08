Jennifer Lopez Confronted By Anti-Fur Activists During ‘Hustlers’ Red Carpet at TIFF

Jennifer Lopez didn’t win many fans over in her recent trip to Canada. The pop star and actress drew the ire of onlookers at the Toronto International Film Festival for her outfit choice after she was seen donning a fur coat at the premiere of her latest movie, Hustlers.

There were numerous anti-fur protestors yelling and holding signs outside the event. A video from TMZ shows a fan who can clearly be heard screaming, “Shame on you JLo for wearing fur,” and also telling her to “stop wearing fur.”

Others could be heard exclaiming that her continuous fashion choice involving fur has resulted in thousands of animal deaths. Another shouted that their is “blood on her hands” with all of the fur she has worn. Lopez did not once react to the remarks and hasn’t responded in any way on social media. She did end up switching out of the coat, which she wears in the movie, later in the evening. It was never revealed whether it was real fur or faux.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Lopez’s fiancé and former MLB star, Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees third baseman shared a video of the two at the event.

“So here we are at the Toronto Film Festival. Jennifer is very excited, very nervous. This is gonna be an amazing movie. This is one of the ones that she is most excited about in a long time,” he said. “I have a great feeling about this.”

Hustlers stars Lopez along with Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart. The plot, which is based on a true story, follows a cast of New York strippers who use various ploys to take money from upper class men as a result of the 2008 recession.

Lopez has drawn a ton of praise during screenings as many are already beginning her run for an Oscar. The 50-year-old shared in an interview with ES Magazine how taking a on role of a stripper was exhilarating.

“I’m used to being on stage in sexy costumes, but I have three layers of tights and fishnets and a bodysuit,” she said. “It was a brand-new feeling to come out practically naked, in front of all those men — 300 extras hooting and hollering — and dance for money.”

She added that “there’s something liberating and empowering about it.”

Lopez garnered some more attention on Sunday during the first week of the NFL season as she appeared for a promo for the movie on NFL Sunday Kickoff. Many of her fans suspected that it could perhaps be because she’s going to perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Hustlers is set to premiere on the big screen on Sept. 13.