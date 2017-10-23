Jennifer Lopez Shows off Booty and Curves in New Video

Follow me… A film by @ellenvonunwerth @papermagazine #Vegas #allIhave #vegasstrong❤️ A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Jennifer Lopez showed some skin and her booty in an Instagram video set to Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still.”

In the caption, Lopez thanked director and photographer Ellen Von Unwerth for her work on the film. It was made during a photo shoot for Lopez’s Paper Magazine cover story. That, in turn, is inspired by her Las Vegas show All I Have at the Planet Hollywood Casino’s Axis, which resumes performances in February.

The outfits Lopez wears in the video and Paper were designed by Filipino-American designer Rocky Gathercole. In an interview with PhilStar, Gathercole said his designs were inspired by chandeliers.

“We did the shoot about three months ago, so I was really excited to see the finished work. And voila! It’s fantabulous,” he told PhilStar.

In her Paper interview, Lopez said she agreed that Las Vegas is the sexiest city in the world.

“I think people come here to let loose and have a good time, and there’s a sexiness to that,” she said. “You know, it’s that inhibition letting go and just having a good time.”

But when it comes to herself, she doesn’t have time for adventures in Vegas.

“I feel like people have wild adventures and drink, and, like, do other things, and I don’t do that stuff,” she told Paper. “You know what I mean? I’m here to dance and the wildest thing I’ve done is, oooh, I danced ’til 4. You know, that was it.”

Earlier this month, Lopez performed during the One Voice: Somos Live! concert to raise money for Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria. She and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez raised $26 million for the cause, and another $9 million was raised during the broadcast.

Lopez, whose own family was affected by the storm, also performed during the concert.