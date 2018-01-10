Jennifer Lopez Turns up the Heat in Black Swimsuit Video

Jennifer Lopez recently turned up the heat on Instagram by sharing a snap of herself rocking a one-piece black swimsuit.

In the first part of the, Lopez is posing in the outfit while laying on a diving board over, what appears to be, a hillside pool.

The “I’m Real” singer is also donning a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, as she referenced them by using a hashtag for the fashion designer.

Not only are they designer heels, they are a product of her partnership with the fashion line.

As the montage clip rolls, we see the Maid in Manhattan actress sizzling while sporting various other looks and outfits.

#giuseppexjennifer #guiseppezanotti 👠👠👠👠👠 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:33pm PST

Lopez has been very busy lately, and 2017 was certainly a big year for the entertainer. Back in September, she revealed that her show Shades of Blue had finished filming its third season.

Lopez shared a photo of herself from the set with a clapperboard behind her. In her caption, she wrote, “Feeling the last day feels on the set of #shadesofblue!!!”

In addition to her commitments on Shades of Blue, she was also a judge this year on World of Dance, a dance competition series hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum. R&B star Ne-Yo and Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough shared judging duties with Lopez on the show.

Almost immediately after finishing shooting Shades of Blue season three, which does not have an official premiere date as of yet, Lopez jumped right back into performing, proving that she’s quite possibly the hardest working woman in show-business right now.