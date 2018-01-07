Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy Family Night Courtside at Lakers Game

Jennifer Lopez and her beau Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a fun family night at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.

Lopez’s twins Emme and Maximilian, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella and Natasha, sat courtside at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, cheering for their home team, though they lost to the Charlotte Hornet, 108-94.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez took to Instagram to share snapshots from the evening, with a family photo that had her fans gushing over the “sweetness.”

“Great time at the Laker game with the kiddies last night!!! Thank you [Gunner Fitness] [Lakers] [and Magic Johnson],” she wrote.

Lopez also shared an image of her son Max, sharing how she tries her hardest to take her kids everywhere.

I try and take the kids a lot of different places to see what they are interested in expose them to all kinds of different people and places and experiences,” she wrote. “But this is right before he fell asleep.”

The mother-of-two added the hashtags, “that’s my baby” and “mysteries of the universe.”

In December, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE exclusively that Lopez and Rodriguez are planning a long-term future together.

“All the kids want Jennifer and Alex to get married,” a source told the publication. “There are definitely talks about getting married, but Jennifer is old-school and will wait for the engagement ring before she entertains any wedding talk.”