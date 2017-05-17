Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out About Strip Club Video

Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out about the recent strip club video that shows her pole-dancing, and the Oscar-winning actress has no regrets whatsoever.

The Hunger Games star took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to share a message with her fans about the video, which shows her ditching her clothes and performing a raunchy dance at a Vienna, Austria club.

The 26-year-old actress began her post by writing: “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the Internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.

She continued by saying: “I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night. Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

Lawrence’s fans chimed in shortly after the post was published on Facebook to support her.

“Good on ya Jennifer Lawrence!! You work bloody hard like the rest of us, you are human like the rest of us – and you know how to let your hair down,” one fan wrote.

“You are awesome Jennifer Lawrence. You have nothing to apologize for. You deserve to have a life like everyone else. Have fun, live your life, and ignore the trolls,” another commented.

Sources that were reportedly at the strip club described Lawrence’s behavior. Insiders say that the Silver Linings Playbook actress enjoyed several alcoholic beverages before letting loose at the club.

“Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle,” a source said, according to OK. “She kissed one guy, and even started dry-humping him while they danced! At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing!”

“She was wild, but seemed to be having an amazing time until her attempt at an elegant routine on the stripper pole ended with her crashing to the floor, and crying in pain!” the source said. One guy — who she’d been ALL over previously — rushed and helped her back onto her feet. But then she climbed over tables, and fell back into her friends!”

“It was surreal!” an insider said. “There was one moment when Jennifer picked up some money that was on the stage, and spanked herself with it!”

