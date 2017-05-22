Jennifer Lawrence’s Pole Dancing Video Revealed

New video of Jennifer Lawrence’s racy outing to a strip club in Austria have surfaced, and the Oscar-winning actress was filmed whipping her top off and provocatively pole-dancing on stage.

The Hunger Games star was attending a friend’s birthday party at the Beverly Hills Club in Austria when she decided to put on a show for the strip joint’s patrons. Lawrence ripped off her top to reveal a black bralet underneath as she took the place of the usual professionals on the stage. She gyrated up and down trying her best to put on a sexy display.

Later in the video, the 26-year-old actress gets down on all fours and crawls around on the ground. Much to the delight of the many onlookers at the club, Jennifer Lawrence then began spanking herself with a handful of cash.

At one point, Lawrence became a bit disoriented as she had to be helped up off the ground by a mystery man.

The first footage of Lawrence’s risqué evening with friends surfaced last Wednesday. The Silver Linings Playbook beauty took to Facebook to speak out about the incident. She was perfectly unapologetic and seemed unfazed by the backlash from some of her fans.

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the Internet,” she wrote. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun.”

Lawrence continued by saying: “I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night. Ps that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

A witness at the club told Radar: “Jennifer seemed drunk, crawling on all fours around the stage and bending over for men to ogle.”

Reports indicated that Jennifer Lawrence and her pals were ordering Beluga vodka and were knocking them back with throughout the evening. An eyewitness said that Lawrence’s group arrived around 11 p.m. and left around 4 a.m. the following morning.

Lawrence’s 48-year-old director boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, was not with her for the night out in Austria.

This isn’t the first time that private images of Jennifer Lawrence have leaked on the Internet. In 2014, she was the victim of a massive celebrity photo hack in which many of her private photos meant for her boyfriend at the time were posted online.

“Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress, does not mean that I asked for this,” she said while speaking to Vanity Fair at the time. “It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It’s my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can’t believe that we even live in that kind of world.”

