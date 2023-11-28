Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence is denying she went under the knife, despite speculation she's had a few tune-ups to her face. While speaking with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine, the actress and the billionaire bonded over their love of makeup. Jenner, who founded Kylie Jenner Cosmetics, has been infamous for her changing lips over the years. Lawrence admits credits her current makeup artist for transforming her to look so good that many believe she's had plastic surgery, she says it's not the case. Lawrence's recent photos have had some believing she's had a nose job.

"I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence tells The Kardashian star, adding, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.'"

Jenner's beloved lip kit gives the illusion of fuller lips. The mother of two told Lawerence it doesn't appear she's had any work done. "Well, apparently I've had full plastic surgery," Lawrence joked.

Lawrence says aging can change one's looks. "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller.' Thank you for bringing it up," she said.

Motherhood can also change one's looks, which both Jenner and Lawrence agree on. She's been with Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, since 2018. They became engaged in 2019 and married that same year in October in Rhode Island. In February 2022, Lawrence gave birth to their son, Cy.