Jennifer Lawrence: Peek Inside the 'Hunger Games' Star's $12M Penthouse

Celebrity real estate listings often go viral, but Jennifer Lawrence's Manhattan penthouse may take the cake. The Hunger Games star sold her home in New York City in the fall as many residents were ditching their homes in population-dense areas. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, we can take a virtual tour of Lawrence's lavish abode.

According to a report by Variety, Lawrence purchased this penthouse in 2016 for $15.45 million, and sold it in October of 2020 for $9.9 million. Such a loss was not all that unusual in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, although it still hurts to see the numbers laid out that way. Still, Lawrence's former home is sprawling — especially by NYC standards. It is in a luxury condo building frequented by the rich and famous known as The Laurel.

Lawrence is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry, from action roles like The Hunger Games and Red Sparrow to dramas like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. She could afford to spend millions for a comfortable home on The Upper East Side.

Lawrence actually got her start in the entertainment industry in New York City when she and her family took a vacation there in 2006. A talent scout saw 14-year-old Lawrence and offered her an audition for a Los Angeles agency, and before long, she was an Oscar-winning actress.

This 4,000-square-foot home reflects that self-made success. Even if $12 million is a bit outside of your price range, it's worth a look. Here is a peek inside Lawrence's former NYC high-rise.