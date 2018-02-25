Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Friendship With Kim Kardashian Is One-Sided

Jennifer Lawrence has made it no secret in the past that she considers Kim Kardashian and her famous family as friends. But during an interview at The Wing in New York City on Friday while promoting her new film Red Sparrow, Lawrence admitted that the friendship is mostly one-sided.

“I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” Lawrence said. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

But when it came to the rest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast, Lawrence had nothing but kind things to say.

“They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, (they’re) very close, (they have a) loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world. They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.”

Lawrence had the reality show personality on as a guest while she was filling in as host on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in November and revealed that Lawrence had visited Kris Jenner’s house in recent weeks.

“So Jennifer came over for dinner two weeks ago, I’ve never seen my mom more drunk in our lives. It was so funny,” Kardashian West recalled.

“I remember getting naked in your mom’s closet and ordering you to dress me. You dressed me fabulously, I looked amazing,” Lawrence responded.

She also wasn’t afraid to ask Kardashian about the public legal dispute between her family and Blac Chyna.

“I always said when someone is going to ask me: Dream is going to see this one day and so it’s just super respectful not to say anything about my niece’s mom,” Kardashian said.

“Got it. Totally,” Lawrence replied.

Lawrence and Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner famously posted a video of the two tangled up on a bed in an Instagram post back in 2015, with Jenner wishing the Hunger Games actress a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday you piece of s—… God I love you [Jennifer Lawrence] thanks for making this night a night to remember…..even if we did get caught… I love you Happy Birthday Gorgeous!!!”