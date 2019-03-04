Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Engagement Ring During Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence‘s engagement to boyfriend Cooke Maroney was reported in early February, and the actress officially debuted her engagement ring on Feb. 26 when she posed for photographers ahead of the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week.

The ring is a large emerald diamond resting on a gold band, with the simple yet glamorous accessory in keeping with Lawrence’s classic style.

The Hunger Games star, who has been a Dior ambassador since 2012, paired her ring with a gray tweed collared dress accessorized with a black patent leather belt and black and white plaid shoes with a pointed toe.

Once inside, Lawrence sat front row for the show alongside fashion A-listers including Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevigne and Olivia Palermo.

ELLE.com estimates that Lawrence’s ring could be worth six figures, with Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s vice president of strategy and merchandising, estimating the price at up to $100,000.

“Jennifer’s engagement ring appears to feature a 4- to 5-carat elongated cushion or emerald-cut diamond in a white gold or platinum solitaire setting,” Money said. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center diamond, we estimate the cost of the ring at approximately $60,000 to $100,000.”

Gemologist Grant Mobley offered a higher potential price point, calculating the ring’s value at around $200,000.

“The ring appears to be around a 4 to 5 carat emerald cut diamond and set in a classic platinum four prong solitaire mounting with a petit band,” he said. “A natural center diamond of that quality and size would be close to $200,000, and because large, natural diamonds are growing increasingly rare, this ring will definitely retain its value over time.”

Prior to her visit to Paris, Lawrence had been seen wearing the ring during a dinner with friends at ABC Cocina in New York City, though the Dior show was the rock’s official public debut.

When her engagement was first reported, Lawrence was spotted with a thin gold band with a small stone on her ring finger, though that may have been her engagement ring turned around or the thin band she wore on her pinky finger to the Dior show.

Maroney is the director of the Gladstone gallery in New York City, and he and Lawrence reportedly began dating last spring. Page Six reported that the pair met through Lawrence’s best friend, Laura Simpson.

“They met through Jen’s friend Laura,” a source said in June 2018. “The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff