Jennifer Lawrence Finally Responds to Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence finally responded to the Brad Pitt dating rumors, confirming they are not true, but she still enjoyed them.

“No, I’ve met him once in like 2013, so it was very random,” the 27-year-old Red Sparrow star told Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen Thursday, notes Us Weekly. “But, I also wasn’t like, in a huge hurry to debunk it!”

While on the Red Sparrow media tour, Lawrence had to deny another rumor about her private life. She was asked about speculation she played a role in Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ split after Lawrence and Pratt made Passengers together.

“I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers,” Lawrence told KISS UK. “Yeah… They got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, ‘JENNIFER LAWRENCE,’ and I was like, ‘What?! I’m in Montreal. Two years later.” Those rumors even reached Faris, who called them “patently untrue” in her book Unqualified.

Since Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their divorce in 2016, there have been several rumors about the actor’s love life. Kate Hudson told Cohen the rumor she was dating Pitt was “kind of an awesome rumor.”

“That was the craziest rumor of all time,” Hudson said in November. “There’s nothing true to that. As a matter of fact. I hadn’t actually seen him in, like, four years. It was kind of an awesome rumor. I kind of liked it. I was like, ‘OK, fine. We’re having twins!’”

Lawrence previously dated her mother! director, Darren Aronofsky. While on Marc Maron’s podcast, Lawrence said their relationship lasted about two years and she is still in love with him.

“I mean, if we count everything, like two years. I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It’s been like, six months!’ I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years,” Lawrence said. She later added, “No, I still love him very much.”

Lawrence also told Maron she is still friends with all her ex-boyfriends.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah,” Lawrence told Maron. “I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other. All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend.”

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo