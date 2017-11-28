Why Jennifer Hudson Dropped Restraining Order Against Father of Her Child

Jennifer Hudson dropped the restraining order she filed against the father of her child, David Otunga, The Blast reports.

The motion was reportedly signed by a judge in Cook County, Illinois on Monday. A source close to The Voice judge said she made the decision voluntarily after the WWE star agreed to one matter: He would never return to her home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hudson filed the restraining order after she claimed on Nov. 15 that Otunga pushed her while she was holding their child, 8-year-old David Jr.

“I am afraid that D. Otunga will continue to physically intimidate and abuse me,” she said in the court file. “He has a history of physical and emotional abuse, and I am afraid that his physical attacks will continue to escalate, especially due to the contentious nature of our parentage proceedings.”

The pair have been partners for more than 10 years, but they have been “in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep confirmed.

Alleging physical abuse against her ex-fiance, Hudson was granted a protective order — a move Otunga’s attorneys claim is out of fear she’ll lose the custody battle.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now,” attorney Tracy Rizzo said in an interview with TMZ. “However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

Hudson also claimed Otunga left a firearm out on the kitchen table during an altercation, though he told her it was a prop. She claims he left it out to taunt her, knowing her sensitivity to guns after a firearm was used to kill her mother and brother.

The American Idol alum also filed a custody petition asking the judge to give her “significant decision-making responsibilities,” claiming that she’s been “solely responsible for making all major decisions” for their son.

Despite the messy details of the couple’s split, Hudson allowed their son to spend Thanksgiving with his father.

Given that victory, Otunga was expected to ask the judge for temporary custody of David Jr., citing himself as the child’s primary caregiver, during their court appearance on Monday. He was also expected to request that the order of protection against him be lifted, as well as possession of the couple’s former home while Hudson is traveling for work.

Instead, Hudson dropped the restraining order, but there has been no word concerning developments in the case, like Otunga’s petition for custody.