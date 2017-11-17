Jennifer Hudson and Fiancé David Otunga Split, Singer Seeks Protective Order

Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga have ended their relationship, with the singer seeking a protective order against her partner of 10 years.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concluded.

Otunga has not spoken to the media at this point.

The American Idol alum, 36, and 37-year-old Otunga have a son together, 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

The former wrestler proposed to Hudson in 2008 after less than a year together. The two had David about a year later in 2009.