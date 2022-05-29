Jennifer Garner Tears up as Friend Reveals Pregnancy

✖

Jennifer Garner is an incredibly supportive friend. She recently learned that one of her friends, Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, is expecting a baby. The announcement came as a lovely surprise to Garner, who teared up as Roberts told her the happy news.

Garner and Roberts were chatting on Instagram live shortly before participating in a meditation session. Before the session could begin, Roberts had something to tell the actor. She revealed that she got Garner a little present, which ended up being a onesie that read, "Jen! You're going to be an Auntie!" The reveal caused Garner's jaw to drop and the tears to flow. The Juno star told her friend, "Oh my gosh! Oh I'm so happy for you!" Garner got emotional over the reveal, as she even mentioned that she knew how much Roberts has wanted to become a mother.

Roberts went on to say that her pregnancy has been a hard secret to keep especially because she typically likes to wear crop tops. She explained that she's since moved over to wearing T-shirts because she's "popped" and "started showing." The yoga instructor continued to say that she felt as though it would be a "really sweet way to share" the news of her pregnancy. In turn, Garner said that it would be an announcement that she would never forget.

During the conversation, Roberts said that she and Garner have been friends for a couple of years now. She said that Garner was well aware of the pregnancy loss that she and her husband Shane experienced a year prior. Roberts said that she wanted to be forthcoming about that loss because it is a "part of life." The meditation instructor added that with the help of her family and friends, including Garner, they were able to navigate the difficult situation. On Roberts' Instagram page, she announced the exciting news by posting a couple of photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

"Embarking on the BIGGEST yoga practice of my life and all I can say is my heart is FULL of gratitude," Roberts captioned the post. "Thank you for every message, prayer, hug, thought, and symbol of love we've received. I am grateful beyond words for the opportunity to put everything I have learned from my yoga practice to work." In the comments section, Garner once again shared her support by writing, "Auntie Jen, ready to roll!"