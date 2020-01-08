Jennifer Garner Reveals Elementary School Throwback Wearing a Homemade Christmas Outfit

Jennifer Garner is the queen of being real and in a recent Instagram post, she took her fans down memory lane in celebration of the holidays. The 13 Going On 30 actress shared a sweet photo from her childhood of her dressed up when Santa made a visit to her elementary school. But that wasn’t the part she chose to highlight. Instead, she pointed out that her mom made her cute, festive outfit and her shoes happened to be her first pair of pointed toe shoes.

Fans of the star absolutely loved the photo, including comedian Chelsea Handler, who posted, “You are exactly the same happy, chipper sweet from the inside out. [yellow heart emoji].”

Someone else agreed that her shoes were the cutest saying, “Omg with pointe shoes appropriate for any of occasion imo! happy holidays, Cind!!”

Garner, quite frankly, much like Chrissy Teigen, has become a fan-favorite when it comes to social media. While Teigen is the queen of Twitter, Garner’s transparent Instagram posts have her fans praising her name. From her totally cute mom-posts, to her freaking out over the fact that legendary actress Julie Andrews called her, Garner couldn’t be more relatable to her fans. The 47-year-old took to Instagram to share the moment Andrews dialed her number after longtime journalist Katie Couric asked the The Sound of Music actress to do so, and her shocking reaction was everything!

Garner has been a longtime fan of Andrews, and when Andrews relayed that she was a huge fan of Garner, the mom-of-three couldn’t help but to freak out — which is probably a reaction Garner is use to seeing when fans approach her. Fans are hoping to see more because Couric chimed in during the shocking moment to suggest the two actresses go out for lunch together, so onlookers could see more photos of Garner gushing over Andrews.

There was also that one time she showed off her morning look in a robe and house slippers as she rushed her kids off to school. While they were a little late, they managed not to miss the bus.