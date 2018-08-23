Jennifer Garner Recognized Ben Affleck Was in a ‘Bad Place’ Before He Entered Rehab

Jennifer Garner reportedly recognized that Ben Affleck was in a “bad place” before he entered rehab again.

According to Us Weekly, the actress was “well aware of what was going on” with Affleck and his struggles with alcoholism.

“Ben told her he was done with Lindsay and she knew he was drinking again,” a source told the outlet, referencing Affleck’s recent break up with Lindsay Shookus, who he dated for over a year. “Ben is not good at being alone. She knew he was in a bad place recently and that she was going to have to intervene.”

Garner then got a sober coach and held an intervention for Affleck. The pair begged him “to go to meetings and pushed him to get help,” per the source. Garner also asked him to “get regular treatment and a structured plan for help with meetings and a sober coach.”

Recently, Garner was seen out-and-about after dropping Affleck off at the rehab facility where he work on his sobriety.

“The last few weeks have been difficult,” the source added. “Jen is the only one Ben listens to. She has been down this road with him for years and is the only one that can really get through.”

Affleck reportedly “agreed and was not resistant,” the source said, and was even reportedly seen leaving an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting earlier in August.

“He asked Jen for help and wants to get better. Jen fears that certain people in his life will lie for him and enable him. She’s really the only one that is devoted to helping him stay sober,” the source went on to say. “Ben wants to get help and knows he needs it. He’s going to be at a live-in facility with a new program and a different approach. He loves his kids and wants to be there for them. He knows he needs to stay sober and healthy for that to happen.”

In a past statement regarding his alcoholism, Affleck said it is something that he has “dealt with in the past and will continue to confront.”

Garner and Affleck began dating in 2004 after growing close on the sets of Pearl Harbor (2001) and Daredevil (2003). They later married in 2005.

The couple went on to have three children together: daughters Violet Anne (born in December 2005) and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth (born in January 2009), and a son named Samuel Garner (born in February 2012).

They announced their plans to divorce in 2015, but did not file the legal paperwork until 2017.