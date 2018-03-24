Jennifer Aniston Reportedly ‘Staying Busy’ After Justin Theroux Split

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced in February that they were separating after two years of marriage, and a new report shares that the two are moving on with their separate lives.

“Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine,” a source told PEOPLE, noting that “Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.”

The insider added that Aniston’s “life now is not very different” than it was before her split with Theroux.

“She loves socializing with friends,” the source shared. “Her friends always invite her out and to parties. Jen has a very caring group of friends that take care of her.”

Aniston and Theroux married in August 2015 in a surprise ceremony at their home, with guests having been told they were attending a surprise birthday party for Theroux. The actors began dating after working on the set of 2012’s Wanderlust and were engaged for three years before tying the knot.

In a statement, the couple said that they were announcing their split to avoid speculation by the media.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read, via E! News.

The couple was last photographed together during a New Year’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

