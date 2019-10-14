Jennifer Aniston Slams Marvel With ‘Green Screen’ Comment

Jennifer Aniston is returning to the small screen with her role in Apple TV+’s upcoming The Morning Show, a decision the actor discussed with Variety during a new interview in which she appeared to shade the Marvel Cinematic Universe while explaining her decision to return to TV rather than continue making feature films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Morning Show (@themorningshow) on Aug 22, 2019 at 4:17pm PDT

“It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, ‘Wow, that’s better than what I just did,’” she said. “And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 50-year-old was also asked whether she thinks streaming services are the new future of Hollywood.

“I’m shocked this is where we are, but excited that this is where we are. I didn’t see it coming,” she said. “I remember not understanding. What the hell does streaming mean? They’re like, ‘It’s there all the time.’ So tuning in on Thursday nights at eight o’clock is not a thing anymore? Or you’re not going to the bathroom on a commercial break and someone yells, ‘It’s back on!’ That doesn’t happen anymore? It’s kind of sad.”

Some fans didn’t take too kindly to Aniston’s comments regarding Marvel, criticizing her own film work, though others agreed with her.

I can accept Martin Scorsese criticising Marvel movies, but Jennifer Aniston saying they are “diminishing” cinema… Really, sis? With your movie record. Lol pic.twitter.com/cOBrdRtBAk — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) October 9, 2019

Jennifer Aniston saying Marvel films “diminish the movie-going experience”.. sis.. pic.twitter.com/aQ0vGa9yS5 — Miguel Poblador (@MiguelPoblador) October 13, 2019

Jennifer Aniston is always right — King (@DCabellon) October 10, 2019

The interview also saw Aniston firmly shut down a Friends reboot, explaining that the show’s producers likely wouldn’t greenlight a movie.

“Our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us,” she revealed. “Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much.”

She added that while the original six cast members would likely be up for some sort of reunion, executives above them seem to have squashed the possibility.

“It depends. I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room,” Aniston said. “But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin