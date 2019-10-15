Jennifer Aniston Reveals ‘Dating’ Status During Howard Stern Show

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her dating life in a new interview with Howard Stern on Monday, saying that she “hates” being set up. The Friends star revealed that she is not dating anyone at the moment, and is focusing on her work instead.

Aniston gave a lengthy interview on Stern’s Sirius XM show on Monday, discussing everything fans have been dying to hear from her. Aniston’s love life has long been a fixation for fans, from her romance with John Mayer to Brad Pitt, and more recently, her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2017.

These days, Aniston said, she is focusing on herself. The actress is not dating anyone, and she is not interested in being set up either. When Stern offered to get her a date himself, she refused.

“Hey, listen, I just don’t like being set up. I don’t like it. I hate it,” she revealed frankly.

It sounds like Aniston does not really have time for a relationship anyway, as she is already preparing for Season 2 of The Morning Show. The upcoming comedy series will launch with the new streaming service Apple TV+ next month, but Aniston said that they are already planning on a second season. This suggests that confidence is high in the app, and in the show itself.

“Yeah, and I’m very busy,” she said. “For now. I’m promoting [The Morning Show]. I’m prepping for next season.”

So far, Apple TV+ has not announced a renewal for The Morning Show, but Aniston seemed to hint that it was all but confirmed to return. It will be Aniston’s first time as a series regular since Friends, which ended in 2004.

The Morning Show stars Aniston as Alex Levy, a TV host who takes over a morning program after her co-anchor is fired for sexual misconduct allegations. The co-anchor here is played by Steve Carell, while Witherspoon plays an ambitious journalist hoping to swoop in on the tumultuous production.

Aniston has had fans excited recently with hints that she, at least, would be up for a Friends reunion special at some point. Other veterans of the program have said that this will happen, and Aniston echoed that sentiment with Stern. However, she did reveal that she recently got together with her former co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.

“Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” she said. “We laughed so hard, [it was] very civilized but we laughed a lot.”

“I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was,” Aniston said of Friends. “So why do it? It would ruin it.”

Fans may continue to dream in spite of Aniston’s insistence about Friends. In the meantime, The Morning Show premieres along with Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 1.