Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Still Keeps in Touch With Brad Pitt, Is Casually Dating Again

Jennifer Aniston is single and ready to mingle and with the help of her Friends, she’s doing just that. According to sources at ET, the support Aniston has had in her life has “truly helped her move on and upward,” with plenty of encouragement from friends, which has catapulted her into dating.

“Lisa [Kudrow] and Courtney [Cox] and Jen are really close and have encouraged her to date and get our there,” a source told ET.

After Aniston tied the knot with ex-husband Justin Theroux, she called it quits two years later last February. Since going their separate ways and celebrating her 50th birthday earlier in the year, the actress has been linking up with close friends — who are encouraging her to get back out there and date again. Someone else she keeps in close contact with is Brad Pitt!

“She continues to stay in touch with Brad and they occasionally talk,” the source says. “They both have come so far.”

Aniston and the 55-year-old actor were married for just under seven years before announcing their separation in 2007. Pitt went on to marry his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, but they called it quits at the end of 2016 and now he’s currently a bachelor again.

The We’re The Millers actress may be 50 years old but she certainly doesn’t look it.

“She remains very into yoga and health,” the source added. “Her body look[s] better than ever before.”

Somehow, she finds time to stay in shape and continue a healthy lifestyle with an extremely busy work schedule.

“Jen has a lot of upcoming projects and still hasn’t slowed down when it comes to work,” the source mentioned. “She has received so many offers that it’s been difficult to navigate them.”

The favorable actress recently took a trip down memory lane herself admitting that she misses her Friends days.

“I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure,” Aniston said. “In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up. I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’”

“I’m at a place now where I actually feel like I’ve grown up and entered into who I am creatively,” she continued. “It’s taken me this long to know what I’m capable of. I didn’t always know. I think I used to put a lot of that in the hands of other people. Now I’m taking ownership of it. And you know what? It feels really good.”