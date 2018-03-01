Jennifer Aniston’s Ring Noticeably Absent as She Visits Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston looked to be in good spirits while leaving her bestie Courteney Cox‘s home just two weeks after announcing her split from Justin Theroux — sans wedding ring.

The 49-year-old actress was all smiles as she left Cox’s Beverly Hills home on Tuesday. In the photos, which you can see here, it’s clear Aniston isn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Aniston has reportedly been leaning on her former Friends co-star for support in the wake of the separation from Theroux; Us Weekly reported that Aniston, Cox and three other friends had dinner together at L.A.’s Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 13, just two days before the breakup news hit.

“From the way they were sitting, it seemed like everyone was kind of shielding Jen from the rest of the dining room,” an insider said. “They were at a corner table.”

Cox also reunited with Aniston on Feb. 11 for Aniston’s 49th birthday dinner without Theroux.

It makes sense that Aniston is leaning on her friends for support during her separation from Theroux; a source told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston is in no rush to find love and that she wants to stay focused on her movie career.

“She won’t fall in love anytime soon,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “All her friends are around her. That is the best supportive group.”

The source said Aniston was “super worried” about how the split would look in the public, and feared it would “derail” her career.

“She hates the rumor mills and has been on an uptick with projects,” the source told ET. “Jennifer still cares about her image. She’s working very hard on her career.”

The source also reiterated what others have said – that dreaming about Aniston rekindling a romance with Brad Pitt over a decade after their divorce is fruitless.

They are “absolutely not dating,” though we “can’t predict the future,” the source said.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” a source told PEOPLE on Feb. 16. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years and divorced in 2005. They split after Pitt filmed Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, whom he finally married in 2014. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce.

Aniston, who has a Golden Globe and an Emmy for Friends, starred in the military drama The Yellow Birds last year, will next be seen in the musical Dumplin’ and will star in an untitled Apple TV series produced by Reese Witherspoon. According to The New York Times, Apple committed to 20 episodes and a $240 million budget. Aniston will star as a morning news show host for her first TV starring role since Friends ended in 2004.

Aniston and Theroux announced their split earlier this month after two years of marriage. They tied the knot in August 2015, although TMZ later reported that it was not able to find a record of their marriage license, leading to questions about whether they were legally married or not.

The famous couple said they split at the “end of last year,” adding that they announced the split publicly to “reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement read. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”