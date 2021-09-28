Jennifer Aniston Makes Major Relationship Admission

Jennifer Aniston is ready for another shot at love! The actress, 52, opened up about her love life after her split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 during a new interview with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM’s Lunch With Bruce podcast. The Friends actress may be ready to give love another chance, but noted that the pandemic has made it incredibly difficult to meet new people

“No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” she said. “But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another. I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman. Without, um, being a part of a couple where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So, there was something really nice about taking the time.”

When it comes to meeting someone, Aniston said she’s not looking to go on a dating app, calling herself “an old school girl.” She continued of the type of connection she’s looking to make, “There it is, chemistry, and you see each other from across the room. People don’t come up to people anymore, people don’t do that. It’s weird.” A first kiss is “pretty important” on the list as well, alongside being able to have an easy first conversation.

“That’s kind of a good indicator, confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, um, kind to people, you know, it’s just very few necessities,” she continued. “Fitness is important and not just about, like, how you look … I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I am 80.”

Aniston previously married Theroux in 2015 after a three-year engagement, separating in 2017 and divorcing in 2018. While rumors circulated that they split because Aniston wanted to live in Los Angeles and Theroux wanted to live in New York, Theroux told Esquire earlier this year that their split was more complex. “Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them,” he said simply. “That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”