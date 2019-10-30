Jennifer Aniston Makes Joke She Would ‘Pay’ for Instagram Glitch

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram earlier this month, amassing one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes, beating the record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After the actress arrived on the platform, users attempting to view her page experienced a glitch, with fans joking that Aniston had broken Instagram.

“I said, ‘I’ll pay for it, I’ll fix it!’” she told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere of The Morning Show. “I don’t know what it is that I actually broke.” She later added it was “so funny.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just so happy she’s there. It’s great,” Reese Witherspoon said of Aniston’s arrival on the platform. “She DMed me the other day, and I’m like, ‘Is this you?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s me!’”

“Am I not supposed to do this?” Aniston asked.

“I was just excited!” Witherspoon said.

Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux recently revealed that the Friends star had texted him after the glitch to see whether he was following her, though Aniston said there weren’t any other stars she had asked.

“Can you imagine if I just start calling all my friends, ‘Are you following me?’” she said with a laugh.

“People do that!” Witherspoon exclaimed.

“They do?” her co-star asked, to which Witherspoon replied, “Yeah!”

After joining, Aniston made her way to a massive 8.6 million followers in less than 24 hours and now sits at 17.8 million.

At the time, Instagram told E! News in a statement they were “aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly.”

Aniston’s first post on Instagram was a selfie with all five of her Friends castmates, and her second was a comedic video referencing the glitch. The 50-year-old shared a clip of herself getting her hair and makeup done as she picked up her phone, looked at it and angrily smashed it on the table.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome,” Aniston captioned the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 16, 2019 at 2:39pm PDT

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Aniston admitted that her official account wasn’t her first foray onto Instagram, revealing that she had a fake account.

“It was a stalker account,” she told Kimmel. “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss